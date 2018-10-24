Mexico survive an impressive comeback from Senegal to win 4-2 in a thrilling quarter-final in the men's Olympic football tournament at Wembley.

The Mexicans were 2-0 up with 20 minutes to go, but goals from Moussa Konate and Ibrahima Balde took the game to extra-time.

But two defensive errors from the Senegalese defence allowed Giovani dos Santos and Hector Herrera to set up a clash with Japan in the semi-final.

Watch a full replay of the match on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.