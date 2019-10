Great Britain's women's hockey team suffer their first defeat of the London 2012 Olympics, losing 2-1 to China.

GB went into the match boosted by the return of captain Kate Walsh, who was playing her first game since breaking her jaw against Japan in their first match.

The result means GB go into their last group game needing a point against the Dutch.

Watch the match on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

Available to UK users only.