An emotional Katherine Grainger tells BBC Sport's Mishal Husain of her relief at after three consecutive Olympic silver medals.

Grainger, who was publicly disappointed after her silver medal in Beijing, said that the support of the British public helped her and team-mate Anna Watkins to claim their first gold.

Grainger, 36, also remains coy on whether or not she will retire from rowing or compete in Rio 2016.

