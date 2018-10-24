Great Britain's Laura Robson and Andy Murray have to settle for silver after being beaten by mixed doubles top seeds Victoria Azarenka and Max Mirnyi of Belarus.

The GB pair were on course to win when they took the opening set 6-2.

The Belarusians regrouped and took the second set 6-3 before the match went into a championship tie-break which Azarenka and Mirnyi won 10-8.

Earlier Murray won the gold in the singles.

Watch a full replay via the BBC Sport Interactive Player

Available to UK users only.