China's Xu Lijia holds her nerve to win Olympic gold in the women's Laser Radial class in Weymouth on Monday.

The Chinese sailor was one of four sailors who could have won gold going into the medal race, but finished first to better her bronze from Beijing in 2008.

Marit Bouwmeester from the Netherlands took silver and Belgium's Evi van Acker claimed bronze, pipping Ireland's Annalise Murphy to the final step on the podium.

Watch a full replay of the medal race here.

