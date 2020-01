Great Britain win their 20th gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, their first ever in the team dressage competition.

The victory was secured by Charlotte Dujardin on Valegro when she scored 81.905% and ensured Great Britain finished ahead of Germany.

The team of Dujardin, Laura Bechtolsheimer and Carl Hester add Olympic gold to the European title they won last year.

