Great Britain's Robbie Grabarz finishes joint third in the Olympic high jump final as Russia's Ivan Ukhov takes gold with a clearance of 2.38m.

Erik Kynard of the United States took silver with a successful attempt at 2.33m, while Grabarz tied for bronze alongside Canada's Derek Drouin and Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, who both also cleared 2.29m.

Watch the high jump final on BBC Sport's interactive video player.

Available to UK users only.