American Allyson Felix wins gold in the women's 200m final at London 2012 in a time of 21.88 seconds.

The three-time world champion beat a strong field to register her first Olympic gold medal over the distance after two silvers in 2004 and 2008.

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took silver, with Felix's fellow United States team-mate Carmelita Jeter in third.

