Great Britain's Andy Turner tells BBC Sport that he is "gutted" at failing to make the men's 110m hurdle final after finishing fourth in his semi-final race.

Turner tells Phil Jones that a "rubbish start" led to his disappointing finish, which adds to what he described as a "rubbish season".

Turner's team-mate Lawrence Clarke, 22, did qualify to the final after scoring a time of 13.31, making him one of the fastest losers.

Watch a full replay of Andy Turner's 110m hurdles semi-final on the BBC Sport Interactive player.

Available to UK users only.