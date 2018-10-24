BBC Sport picks the top ten goals from the men's and women's competition, including a stunning free-kick from Brazil's Neymar and South African Portia Modise's strike from the centre circle.

The women's medal matches take place on Thursday with Canada playing France in the bronze medal match at 13:00 BST and USA taking on Japan for the gold medal at Wembley at 19:45 BST.

The men's final between Brazil and Mexico is at Wembley on Saturday at 15:00 BST, with the bronze medal match between Japan and South Korea taking place in Cardiff at 19:45 BST on Friday.

Available to UK users only.