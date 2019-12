Great Britain's Keri-Anne Payne finishes fourth in the women's open water 10km swim, with Hungary's Eva Risztov taking gold.

Payne, who won silver in Beijing, was in the leading pack throughout the race, which she completed in a time of one hour 57 minutes.

The Stockport based swimmer was Great Britain's first athlete to qualify for the Olympics, when she won gold at the World Championships in Shenghai.

Available to UK users only.