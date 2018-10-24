Jamaica's Usain Bolt says he is "proud of himself" after retaining his 200m Olympic title at London 2012, but admits he is disappointed not to have beaten his own world record of 19.19 seconds.

Bolt won in 19.32 and compatriot Yohan Blake, who took silver with 19.44, praises his team-mate for "motivating" him to race harder.

Fellow countryman Warren Weir, who came third to complete a Jamaican one-two-three, says it was an "honour" to compete in the final.

Watch the full race on BBC Sport's Interactive Video Player.

