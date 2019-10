United States' women's football team retain their Olympic title by beating Japan 2-1 in a thrilling Wembley final.

Two goals from Carli Lloyd - her second a 20-yard strike - put the US in charge but Yuki Ogimi's reply set up a gripping finish in which keeper Hope Solo excelled.

The US have now won each of the last three Olympic football competitions and four of the five played since its Games debut in 1996.

