Britain's 4x100m team are disqualified following an error in the last baton exchange between Daniel Talbot and Adam Gemili.

Talbot fails to pass the baton to Gemili before the yellow mark which indicates the end of the handover zone.

Jamaica comfortably won the heat in 37.39. Canada (38.05) took Britain's second place while the Netherlands (38.29) secured the last automatic qualifying place.

Watch the 4x100m relay heats in full here.

Available to UK users only.