BBC Sport looks back on each one of the 29 gold medals won by Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

Rowers Heather Stanning and Helen Glover started Great Britain's goldrush, with boxer Anthony Joshua winning the final gold on the last day of the Games.

Team GB finished the London Games with 29 golds, 10 more than the 19 won at the Beijing Olympics, and a remarkable 65 medals in total.

Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes videos of the BBC's Olympic coverage on the BBC college of production's website.

Available to UK users only