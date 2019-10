Great Britain's Olympic Natasha Jonas reflects on the legacy for women's boxing after the sport made a successful bow at the London Games.

The Liverpool lightweight made history by becoming Great Britain's first female Olympic boxer, beating USA's Queen Underwood in the first round.

Jonas lost to Ireland's Katie Taylor, the eventual gold medallist, in the quarter-final but is determined to continue her fight for a medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

