BBC London take a look around the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, which has opened at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

Costing £30m, it boasts six outdoor and four indoor tennis courts, along with two international standard hockey pitches.

The centre, which hosted wheelchair tennis at the London Paralympics in 2012, has already secured a number of international tournaments for both tennis and hockey. England Hockey will play the majority of their home international matches at the venue in the future.

Sara Orchard speaks to Shaun Dawson from the Lee Valley Park Authority, England hockey player Henry Weir, chairman of Wapping Hockey Club Stuart Burnside and wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker about what impact the facility will have.