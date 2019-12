BBC Sport continues the countdown to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with a look back at Super Saturday from London 2012, when Great Britain won three athletics gold medals in 45 minutes.

Jessica Ennis-Hill won gold in the heptathlon, Greg Rutherford took the long jump title, and Mo Farah won the 10,000m on a special night for British athletics.

