World, European and Commonwealth champion Adam Peaty gets all emotional at a surprise send-off for the Rio Olympics 2016.

BBC East Midlands Today were on hand as friends, family, fans and fellow swimmers at the City of Derby Swimming Club all turned up to wave goodbye to one of Great Britain's best gold medal hopes at the Games in Brazil.

Breaststroker Peaty, 21, from Uttoxeter, will be making his Olympic games debut and has said he wants to "make Britain proud".

Coach Mel Marshall also said she is "incredibly proud" that Peaty will compete at Rio.