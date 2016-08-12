Lineker on underpants & Pogba

Presenter Gary Lineker admits that the "sporting miracle" of Leicester City becoming Premier League champions could land him in his underpants for the first Match of the Day of the new season.

The former England captain, who tweeted in December that he would strip off for the first show of the new season if his hometown club took the title, goes on to suggest that Manchester United's world record capture of Paul Pogba could be a "watershed moment" for the league.

WATCH LIVE: MOTD is on BBC One and this website on Saturday at 22:30 BST - UK viewers only.