Lineker on underpants & Pogba

  • From the section Olympics

Presenter Gary Lineker admits that the "sporting miracle" of Leicester City becoming Premier League champions could land him in his underpants for the first Match of the Day of the new season.

The former England captain, who tweeted in December that he would strip off for the first show of the new season if his hometown club took the title, goes on to suggest that Manchester United's world record capture of Paul Pogba could be a "watershed moment" for the league.

WATCH LIVE: MOTD is on BBC One and this website on Saturday at 22:30 BST - UK viewers only.

Top videos

Top Stories

jurgen klopp
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Mikuru Suzuki
  • From the section Darts
danny ings
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Glasgow v Exeter
Pauline Bremer.
  • From the section Football
Jurgen Klopp
Video
  • From the section Football