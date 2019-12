New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin and Abbey D'Agostino of the US help each other after colliding in their 5,000m heat at the Rio Olympics.

The two runners have been reinstated in Friday night's final by the organisers, but D'Agostino will not be able to compete after tearing her anterior cruciate knee ligament.

