American Caeleb Dressel won a record eight medals at the 2019 World Swimming Championships in South Korea, including six golds.

The 23-year-old from Florida has now set his sights on the Tokyo Olympics, where he aims to add to his collection of two relay medals from Rio 2016.

Dressel says he found butterfly tough when he started and had dreams of being an NFL wide receiver, but his talent in the pool means he will be one of the swimmers to watch in 2020.