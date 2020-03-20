‘My bike set up in my living room’ - Paralympics training at home

  • From the section Olympics

Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she's taking precautions to avoid getting Coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis.

The athlete told BBC Radio 5 Live that she’s still training for the Paralympics and “it would be amazing” if the games go ahead – but “the most important thing is that everyone is healthy”.

he Olympics and Paralympics are currently both still scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer, but many Paralympic qualifying events have been cancelled.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Friday 20 March 2020.

