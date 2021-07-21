'It's so exciting' - Mullan says Ireland are 'buzzing' ahead of Olympic opener

Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan says the squad are "absolutely buzzing" to finally begin their quest for an Olympic medal.

The Irish face South Africa in Saturday's Group A opener, 20 months after they qualified for the Tokyo Games.

"It's so exciting that this time is finally here, we've had to wait an extra 12 months but we're absolutely buzzing and Saturday can't come quick enough," said the skipper.

