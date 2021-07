Team GB's Karriss Artingstall beats Botswana's Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi, the world number four, in her opening bout with a unanimous 5-0 win.

Artingstall will now face Brazil's Jucielen Romeu in the round of 16.

