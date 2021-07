Watch as Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins gold in the road race final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wout van Aert of Belgium won silver and Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar from Slovenia claimed bronze after an exciting photo-finish race for the line.

