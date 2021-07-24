Team GB's Geraint Thomas bemoans his luck after he saw his medal hopes in the men's road race dashed after crashing for a second successive Games.

Thomas crashed after team-mate Tao Geoghegan lost control in front of him with Thomas pulling out of the race less than an hour later.

Welshman Thomas races in the time trial on Wednesday.

