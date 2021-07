Great Britain's Bradly Sinden is guaranteed a medal after advancing to the final of the men's -68kg taekwondo tournament.

The 2019 world champion, 22, beat Zhao Shuai of China 33-25 to ensure he will win a silver medal at the least.

