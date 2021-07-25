GB rower Hannah Scott was stunned when supporters carved huge Olympic rings on her local beach in Northern Ireland and vows for better at Paris 2024 after her Tokyo exit.

"That was incredible with the Olympic rings and touching because it was on one of the beaches that I used to run on over lockdown," said the 22-year-old who was in the British boat that bowed out of the women's quad event after finishing fourth in the repechage on Sunday.

"That was the result today. It wasn't what I wanted. I hate it but the worst thing I could be is to be defeated by it. There's more to go."