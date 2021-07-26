Tom Daley finally ended his wait for an Olympic title with diving gold alongside Matty Lee, while British team-mates Adam Peaty and Tom Pidcock were also crowned champions as day three in Tokyo became 'Magic Monday' for Team GB.

