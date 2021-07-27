Great Britain's gymnastic quartet of twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan describe winning a bronze medal as "a dream we didn't think was possible".

Their bronze is the first medal in the women's gymnastics team event for 93 years.

