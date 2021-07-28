Watch the dramatic closing stages as Team Ireland and Team GB battle for Olympic bronze in the rowing women's fours at Tokyo 2020.

Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten and her Great Britain team-mates Karen Bennett, Rowan McKellar and Harriet Taylor occupied the bronze medal position until they were overhauled by the charging Irish quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty with 200 metres left.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics on BBC TV, radio and online