Tokyo Olympics: Welsh swimming golden boy Matthew Richards targets more success
Welsh swimming Olympic champion Matthew Richards is already targeting more gold medal success in the pool.
Richards, 18, became the youngest Olympic gold medal winner from Wales after being part of the 4x200m freestyle winning relay squad in Tokyo.
The teenager says that achievement was an incredible honour but he is now looking to the future with next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2024 Olympics in Paris on the horizon.