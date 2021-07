Team GB swimmer Luke Greenbank wins a bronze medal in the 200m backstroke final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Russian Evgeny Rylov won gold with an Olympic record time of 1:53.27, while USA's Ryan Murphy took silver.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

