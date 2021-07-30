Watch the winning point as Germany's Alexander Zverev defeats the top Olympic seed and world number one Novak Djokovic in the men's singles tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the Serb's hopes of a "Golden Slam".

World number five Zverev will face Russian Karen Khachanov for the gold medal on Sunday.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics: Day-by-day guide to the key events, big stars and British medal hopes

Available to UK users only.