Rower Vicky Thornley admits she is looking forward to being reunited with her family following her fourth-place finish in the single sculls at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year-old had qualified for her third Olympic final in three different boats after an eventful build-up to the delayed Games, which included breaking her elbow in 2020.

Thornley had won silver at Rio 2016 with Dame Katherine Grainger and was fifth in the women's eight at London 2012 but had gone solo in this Olympic cycle.

After leading a solitary existence in training during the Covid-19 crisis because of the nature of her event, Thornley will now be reunited with her husband and former Olympic rower Ric Edgington.