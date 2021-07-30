I'm not happy now but I will be when I go home and see my family - Hill ends Tokyo campaign

Larne swimmer Danielle Hill says she is looking forward to giving her family and friends "a big hug" after ending her Olympic Games campaign on Friday.

Hill's hopes of getting under 25 seconds for the first time in the 50m freestyle heats were dashed as a time of 25.70 seconds left her 33rd overall.

"It looks like I'm still going to be chasing it for another little while," said Hill, who admitted that she was a "bit disappointed" with her performance.

"When I step away from the Olympic bubble, I know my preparations were not even 50% of what they should have been [but] I can take pride in knowing that I raced under those conditions."