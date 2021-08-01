Great Britain win a record eighth swimming medal in Tokyo while Duncan Scott becomes the most decorated British Olympian at a Games after winning silver in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

The quartet of Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy finished 0.73 seconds behind gold medal winners USA.

