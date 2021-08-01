Watch as Australia's Emma McKeon claims her sixth gold of the Tokyo Olympics with a win in the 50m individual freestyle.

McKeon later went on to win a seventh gold as part of the 4x100m medley relay team, to become the most successful Australian Olympian at a single Games.

