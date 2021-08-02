Tokyo Olympics: Laurel Hubbard makes Olympic history but fails to register a lift
The BBC's sports editor Dan Roan reports as Laurel Hubbard makes history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.
