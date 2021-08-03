Skateboarder Sky Brown is set to become Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian when she competes in the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Wednesday and the 13-year-old is ready to embrace everything that comes with competing on the world stage.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics: Day-by-day guide to the key events, big stars and British medal hopes