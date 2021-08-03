Tokyo Olympics: Sailing gold, a kayak queen and a wonderous world record in day eleven early best bits
Watch the best moments from the early events on day eleven at the Tokyo Olympics, including a thrilling sailing gold medal for GB, a history making kayak final and a "mind-blowing" new world record.
