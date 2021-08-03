Simone Biles: USA gymnast returns at Tokyo Olympics with strong performance in beam final
USA's Simone Biles returns to competition with a strong performance in the beam final at the Tokyo Olympics and goes on to win the bronze medal behind China's 16-year old Chenchen Guan who took gold and Xijing Tang who won silver.
