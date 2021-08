Britain's Matt Walls wins the Olympic gold medal with a dominant performance in the men's omnium.

The 23-year-old finished on a total of 153 points, 24 more than silver medallist Campbell Stewart of New Zealand, while Italy's 2016 champion Elia Viviani took bronze.

