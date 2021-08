Team GB's CJ Ujah, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and Zharnel Hughes win silver in the men's 4x100 relay final, missing out on gold by just a hundredth of a second at the Tokyo Olympics.

Watch live coverage of Tokyo 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

COVERAGE DETAILS: Tokyo Olympics on BBC TV, radio and online