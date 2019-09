BBC Sport looks back at some of the contests between Oxford and Cambridge that did not run so smoothly.

Since the first race in 1829, the Varsity battle has had its fair share of controversy and incident, including boats sinking, mutinies and protesters.

This year's contest takes place on Sunday 6 April and will be the 160th edition, with Cambridge leading Oxford by 81 wins to 77, with one dead heat.

Available to UK users only.