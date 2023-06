BBC Sport meets the Oxford and Cambridge University female rowing teams as they prepare for their historic race on the Thames on Saturday.

The two women's crews will be competing on the same day and on the same course as their male counterparts for the first time in the race's history.

The Boat Races are live from 16:15-18:35 BST on BBC One and 16:50-18:50 BST on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.