Watch the moment Oxford beat Cambridge to win the historic first staging of the Women's Boat Race on the same course and same day as the men.

They finished well clear over the four-mile, 374-yard stretch from Putney Bridge to Chiswick Bridge on Saturday.

It was a seventh success in eight years for Oxford in the 70th staging of a contest first held in 1927.

Each of those previous victories were on a straight 2000m course at Henley rather than over a greater distance on the gruelling Tideway stretch of the River Thames.