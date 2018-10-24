Former convict targets triathlon future

Most elite athletes do not start their careers owning a sawn-off shot gun at the age of 16, or find themselves in Belmarsh Prison with radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza by their early 20s.

But this was the previous life of John McAvoy, who has turned his life around after becoming a British champion indoor rower. He now hopes to become a professional triathlete and compete in Ironman events.

After writing a book about his life, BBC London's Sara Orchard went to meet him at the London Rowing Club in Putney, along with rowing team-mate Stuart Heap.

