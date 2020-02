Ireland rower Philip Doyle says "half a second can make the world of difference" as he prepares for his Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

Doyle, 27, is ramping up his training ahead of a big year which will also include a competitive appearance at World Cup I in Italy in April.

"At this level, it's marginal gains," said Doyle. "There are 10 or 11 boats who could potentially win this gold medal so the marginal gain is everything."